Sikkim becomes COVID-free after two years

Sikkim on Friday became a COVID-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering, the Health Department said.

Sikkim did not report any new cases with 84 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state has reported 39,165 COVID-19 cases altogether. Of them, 37,966 patients have recovered and 747 migrated out of the Sikkim.

Total 452 people have died of COVID-19 in the state. Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on May 23, 2020 as a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive.

