Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 193.11 cr

India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 193.11 (1,93,11,63,686) crore on Friday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:23 IST
India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 193.11 cr
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 193.11 (1,93,11,63,686) crore on Friday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 12 lakh (12,64,122) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far as many as than 3,36,21,307 adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,57,16,052 with the second dose of COVID vaccine. According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,06,829 have received the first dose, 1,00,38,470 have received the second vaccine dose and 51,89,959 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,18,823 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,81,408 with the second dose and 86,11,162 with the precaution doses. In the age group 15-18 years, 5,93,86,364 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,54,58,676 doses as the second dose.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,32,33,160 have received the first dose, 19,06,79,741 have received the second dose and 13,23,491 have been administered the precaution doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022