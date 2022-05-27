Left Menu

Private company announces development of RT-PCR based kit for Monkeypox Virus

A medical devices company on Friday announced to have developed a real-time RT-PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A medical devices company on Friday announced to have developed a real-time RT-PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus. "The Research and Development team of Trivitron Healthcare has developed an RT-PCR based kit for the detection of Monkeypox virus. Trivitron's Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Kit is four colour fluorescence based kit, which can differentiate between Smallpox and Monkeypox in a one-tube single reaction format, with a total turnaround time of 1 hour," said a statement by the company.

"The WHO recommended specimen type for laboratory confirmation of Monkeypox is skin lesion material, including swabs of lesion surface and/or exudate, roofs from more than one lesion, or lesion crusts. Hence, both dry swabs and swabs placed in VTM can be used," added the statement. Meanwhile, with monkeypox cases being identified across the world, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official on Friday said that India is prepared in view of increasing infections in the non-endemic countries, however, no cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

