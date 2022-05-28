Left Menu

Sikkim becomes Covid-free after two years

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:19 IST
Sikkim on Friday became a Covid-free state after two years with the last two patients recovering, the Health Department said.

The state did not report any new case out of the 84 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Sikkim has reported a total of 39,165 COVID-19 cases, and 37,966 patients have recovered thus far, while 747 migrated out of the northeastern state.

The Covid death toll stood at 452, the department said. Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on May 23, 2020 after a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi tested positive.

