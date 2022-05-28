Left Menu

Argentina confirms Latin America's first cases of monkeypox

"The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive," the Health Ministry said about Argentina's first case, adding that the patient is in good health and people who were in close contact with the individual were under clinical and epidemiological control, with no symptoms so far. Later in the afternoon, the ministry confirmed another case, of a Spanish citizen who arrived in Argentina on Wednesday and began to develop ulcerous lesions the next day.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 05:04 IST
Argentina confirms Latin America's first cases of monkeypox

Argentina confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Latin America on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in statements.

Spain, England and Portugal are the countries with the most cases in the recent outbreak of this usually mild viral disease outside their endemic areas, normally found in parts of West and Central Africa. "The outcome of the PCR result of the case in question is positive," the Health Ministry said about Argentina's first case, adding that the patient is in good health and people who were in close contact with the individual were under clinical and epidemiological control, with no symptoms so far.

Later in the afternoon, the ministry confirmed another case, of a Spanish citizen who arrived in Argentina on Wednesday and began to develop ulcerous lesions the next day. "The patient is in good general condition, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment," the ministry said.

Most of the reported infections around the world so far have not been serious. Many, but not all, the people who have been diagnosed in the current monkeypox outbreak have been men who have sex with men. Symptoms include fever and a rash. Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections, mostly in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022