Health News Roundup: N.Korea says new fever cases under 100,000 as virus fight heats up; Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says and more

N.Korea says new fever cases under 100,000 as virus fight heats up

North Korea's daily fever cases dropped to below 100,000 for the first time, state media said on Saturday, less than three weeks after the country's first acknowledgement of a COVID-19 outbreak. The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Eton Pharma's anti-seizure drug

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its anti-seizure drug lamotrigine, sending the drugmaker's shares down 13% in extended trading. Eton was notified that its privately held partner Azurity Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the health regulator for lamotrigine, it said in a regulatory filing.

U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday published recommendations by its group of independent experts on a smallpox vaccine that limit its use to only people who work closely with viruses such as monkeypox. The Jynneos vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic, will be available for certain healthcare workers and laboratory personnel at a time when monkeypox infections has spread in Europe, United States and beyond.

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday. "We think that if we put in place the right measures now we probably can contain this easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, told the U.N. agency's annual assembly.

First steps in reforming global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting - sources

Countries have agreed to an initial U.S.-led push to reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations, after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week, sources told Reuters on Friday. The amendments, once confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, are one of a handful of concrete outcomes from a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role following some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO says 650 probable cases of acute child hepatitis reported so far

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it had received 650 reports of probable cases of acute hepatitis in children, but added that the causes remain unknown and are under investigation. As of May 26, 650 probable cases have been reported to WHO from 33 countries, with 99 additional cases pending classification, according to the WHO study.

Bubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 million baby formula cans to United States

Bubs Australia Ltd plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United States to help ease a nationwide shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday. Some of it is currently in stock for transport and more will be produced by the Australian company in the coming weeks and months, according to the FDA.

Argentina confirms Latin America's first cases of monkeypox

Argentina confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Latin America on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in statements. Spain, England and Portugal are the countries with the most cases in the recent outbreak of this usually mild viral disease outside their endemic areas, normally found in parts of West and Central Africa.

EU in talks for common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox

The European Union is working on a common purchasing agreement for vaccines and antivirals against monkeypox, as cases of the viral disease, usually endemic to Africa gather steam in Europe and beyond. A broad consensus was reached in principle with member states for the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to acquire medical countermeasures on their behalf as soon as possible, a European Commission spokesperson told Reuters, confirming a report by Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Shanghai reports 131 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 39 symptomatic cases for May 27

Shanghai reported 131 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 27, down from 219 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases also fell to 39 from 45, the city government said on Saturday. One new case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero a day earlier.

