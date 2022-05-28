Left Menu

MP records 42 COVID-19 cases, no death; active count stands at 298

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:30 IST
MP records 42 COVID-19 cases, no death; active count stands at 298
The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,474 on Saturday after 42 persons were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,736, an official said.

The positivity rate slid to 0.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent the previous day, while the recovery count increased by 43 to touch 10,31,440, leaving the state with 298 active cases, he said.

With 8,477 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,92,84,107, the official added.

A government release said 11,89,25,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 80,884 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,474, New cases 42, Death toll 10,736, Total recoveries 10,31,440, Active cases 298, Number of tests conducted so far 2,92,84,107.

