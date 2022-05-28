People should wear masks in districts where COVID-19 cases are increasing: Maha health minister

Residents of the districts which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, he also noted that though cases have been increasing, very few deaths on account of the virus are being reported.

"The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases should start taking extra care including wearing of masks. The number of daily cases are on the rise, but it is still under control,'' he said. Instructions have been given to health officials to undertake necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, the minister added. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before. The mask compulsion was lifted in the state in the beginning of April. PTI ND KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)