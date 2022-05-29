Left Menu

China reports 293 new COVID cases for May 28 vs 362 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 06:51 IST
Mainland China reported 293 new coronavirus cases on May 28, of which 82 were symptomatic and 211 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 362 new cases a day earlier - 96 symptomatic and 266 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226. As of May 28, mainland China had confirmed 224,015 cases with symptoms.

