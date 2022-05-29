Left Menu

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 17,087

Indias COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 09:50 IST
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 17,087
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 2,828 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases increased to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,11,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 193.28 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 14 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022