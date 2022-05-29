Left Menu

Delhi records 357 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as Delhi logged 357 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:50 IST
Delhi records 357 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as Delhi logged 357 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded 442 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the bulletin, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 1,624. A total of 19,478 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital. As many as 374 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,78,479.

With zero death during the last 24 hours, the death toll remained in the city at 26,208. As far as the vaccination is concerned, 34,032 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,42,01,011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022