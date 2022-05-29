Left Menu

Mizoram logs 22 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram now has 154 active cases.The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.30 lakh samples for COVID-19.According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.59 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 22:55 IST
Mizoram on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,28,291, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 698 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, he said.

Thirteen people recuperated from the infection on Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,27,439.

The daily positivity ratio stood at 10 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 220 sample tests, the official said. Mizoram now has 154 active cases.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.30 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.59 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines. At least 46,282 people got the precautionary dose of COVID vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

