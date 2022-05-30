India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world: PM Modi

India trusted its scientists, doctors, and youth during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not become a problem but was a solution-giver for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He also said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The prime minister was speaking at an event where he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

Prime Minister Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children. Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a Health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was handed over to children during the program.

The prime minister said that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too.

He said Rs 4,000 would be given every month to these children which would help meet their daily needs.

Apart from Rs 10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years, the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counseling through the 'saved helpline' for psychological and emotional help.

He said in that atmosphere of negativity during the pandemic, India relied on its strength. "We trusted our scientists, doctors, our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem, but we became the solution giver," Modi said and added that India sent medicines and vaccines to countries around the world.

Even in such a big country, "we took the vaccine to every citizen", he added.

"About 200 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country," he said.

The prime minister said that the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier. "Today, India's pride has increased around the world, India's power has increased in the global forums,'' Modi said.

He expressed happiness that youth power is leading this journey of India. ''Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realized,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said when his government is completing its eight years, the confidence of the country, and the confidence of the countrymen in themselves is unprecedented. "The country is getting out of the vicious cycle of corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organizations spreading across the country, and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014,'' Modi said.

This is also an example for you children that even the most difficult days to pass, he said.

Addressing children who were orphaned due to COVID-19, Modi said the PM CARES for Children is a reflection of the fact that every citizen is standing with them.

Speaking about the PM-CARES fund, he said this fund also helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the Corona period.

Because of this many lives could be saved and the future of many families could be saved, he added. Motivating children who lost their parents in the pandemic, PM Modi said even in the biggest atmosphere of despair, "if we believe in ourselves, then a ray of light is visible. Our country itself is the biggest example of this".

He also said that in these difficult times good books can be their reliable friends. Modi also asked them to stay disease-free and get involved and lead Khelo India and Fit India Movement. He also urged them to participate in the Yoga day. The prime minister said PM CARES for Children is a small effort to reduce the difficulties of such corona-affected children who lost both their mother and father. "PM CARES for children is also a reflection of the fact that every citizen is with you with the utmost sensitivity," he said. Referring to welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna, or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, the prime minister said the government is moving with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. The last eight years have been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor, he said. "As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country", he said.

The prime minister noted that by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured the protection of the rights of the poor. "Now the poorest of the poor are confident that they will get the benefit of the government's schemes, they will get it continuously. To increase this trust, our government is now running a campaign of 100 percent empowerment," he said.

The objective of the PM CARES for children scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

