Beijing city reports one new community COVID case during 15 hours ending 3 pm on Monday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:22 IST
Beijing city reports one new community COVID case during 15 hours ending 3 pm on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing reported one new community COVID-19 infection during 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, after the Chinese capital had reported zero such cases for three consecutive days, a disease control official said.

The Chinese capital Beijing has had 1,752 COVID infections as of 3 pm local time Monday since April 22, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The new outbreak on Monday indicated that Beijing's task to achieve "dynamic zero" is tough, and officials should remain high vigilance against the virus, the city government spokesman Xu Hejian said.

