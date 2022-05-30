Left Menu

Pak govt dismisses report of monkeypox case in country: Report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:41 IST
Pak govt dismisses report of monkeypox case in country: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government on Monday shot down ''incorrect'' online reports that there was a Monkeypox case in the country, as it maintains high alert to monitor the viral zoonotic disease.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, special instructions have been issued to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox, reported Radio Pakistan.

''The official said the information circulating on social media about the Monkeypox case in Pakistan is incorrect," according to the report.

So far no case of the viral disease has been reported in the country, the National Institute of Health had said after reports about the cases on social media. However, the government has started preparation to deal with the threat and Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel last week announced that the government had ordered testing kits for its diagnosis.

"We have ordered the kits (for testing) and they will reach (us) soon," he said, adding that staff at entry points of the country had also been alerted, adding: "There has been no case so far." Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022