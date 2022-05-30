National Health Authority launches public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has launched a public dashboard for near real-time information on the scheme. The ABDM public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission – Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).

As per the dashboard, as of 30th May 2022, the total number of ABHA (earlier known as health ID) created are 22.1 crore, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered in the HPR, over 69.4 thousand health facilities have been registered in the HFR, over 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh downloads.

All stakeholders can easily access the ABDM public dashboard from the ABDM website or directly here: https://dashboard.abdm.gov.in/abdm/ . The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, digital health records linked with ABHA.

The dashboard also has granular details in relation to number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date. Also, partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are made available on the dashboard in real-time. This data is further broken down into several key components that gives updates on the scheme's progress in specific areas.

Elaborating on the thought behind the public dashboard, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – "ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity, and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner. This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise."

The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated at national as well as state/ UT level. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age. ABHA number generation facility is also available via several popular digital health applications like CoWIN, PMJAY, Aarogya Setu, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, e-Sushrut Railway Hospital, etc. The ABDM Dashboard also displays each partner's performance and the number of health records linked by each partnering app.

For Health Facility Registry, the dashboard presents the data in infographics format based on ownership (government or private), systems of medicine (Modern Medicine - Allopathy, Ayurveda, Sowa- Rigpa, Physiotherapy, Unani, Dentistry, Siddha, Homeopathy etc.) and state-wise facilities registered under the ABDM. Similarly, for the HPR, the dashboard shows the data segregation on basis of their employment type - government or private sector, systems of medicine and the states/ UT from where the applications have been received.

Besides the detailed information available on the ABDM public dashboard, the main ABDM website (https://abdm.gov.in/) has a section with all the numbers in a concise manner. Also, the ABDM sandbox portal has a dashboard section (https://sandbox.abdm.gov.in/applications/Integrators) that shares details of the integrators/ health tech service providers/ apps that have already integrated with ABDM and are registered as ABDM partners.

(With Inputs from PIB)