One fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One new COVID-19 case was reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the caseload to 10,045 on Monday, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The archipelago now has four active cases, while 9,912 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

