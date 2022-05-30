Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:38 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Puducherry
Puducherry reported no fresh COVID-19 case on Monday and the overall caseload remained 1,65,854, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department examined 142 samples in the last 24 hours and found zero cases of the viral infection.

The Director said three patients recovered on Monday taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,986 while active cases were 16, he said.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

The health department has so far examined 22,52,086 samples and found 18,97,000 of them to be negative.

The Director said the test positivity rate was nil while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has so far administered 17,07,586 vaccine doses that comprised 9,67,037 first doses, 7,16,868 second doses and 23,681 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

