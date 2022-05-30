Left Menu

Telangana: 42 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Monday recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,218 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 33. A Health Department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,691.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,474 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 416, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

