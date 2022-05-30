Delhi sees 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Delhi on Monday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,06,523 and the death toll climbed to 26,209.

A total of 8,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi saw 357 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Sunday.

It logged 442 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the national capital recorded 445 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent.

On Thursday, 403 COVID-19 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to 1,486 from 1,624 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,208 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,205 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 362 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,595 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 84 of them are occupied, the bulletin said.

