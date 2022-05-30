Britain's UKHSA issues fresh guidance to combat monkeypox outbreak

People infected with monkeypox should abstain from sex as soon as symptoms appear, and should avoid contact with other people, until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off, the UK's health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday, as part of fresh guidance as cases of the mild viral illness surge in the country. The highest risk of transmission is through direct contact with someone with monkeypox - but the overall risk to the UK population remains low, said Ruth Milton, senior medical advisor and monkeypox strategic response director at UKHSA.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe.

