Karnataka records 166 new COVID-19 cases

There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts of the state.The department said 101 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,09,693 till date. The total number of tests conducted till date were 6.63 crore.There were 63,888 inoculations, taking the total vaccination count to 10.86 crore so far, the department said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Monday reported 166 fresh COVID-19 cases, a decline by 75 cases compared to the previous day, taking the total caseload in the state to 39,51,905, the state health department said.

There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state during the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 159, while Dakshina Kannada reported four, Mysuru two and Vijayapura one fresh case. There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts of the state.

The department said 101 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,09,693 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,106.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.52 per cent.

As many as 10,914 tests were conducted, including 8,234 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests conducted till date were 6.63 crore.

There were 63,888 inoculations, taking the total vaccination count to 10.86 crore so far, the department said.

