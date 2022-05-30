Left Menu

Delhi: COVID cases dip, city reports 212 new cases in last 24 hours

Witnessing a dip in the fresh COVID-19 infections, the national capital reported 212 new cases in the last 24 hours, 145 lesser than Sunday, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:14 IST
Delhi: COVID cases dip, city reports 212 new cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Witnessing a dip in the fresh COVID-19 infections, the national capital reported 212 new cases in the last 24 hours, 145 lesser than Sunday, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. The city had reported 357 fresh cases on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand are 1,486 which was 1,624 on Sunday. According to the bulletin, 349 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic is 18,78,828.

One patient succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,209. A total of 8,768 samples were tested during this period, while the case positivity rate is 2.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2,706 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022