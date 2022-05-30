Left Menu

Monkeypox cases rise in Spain to 120 and in Portugal to 96

On Friday, health authorities said 98 positive cases of the virus had been confirmed in Spain. There is usually a spike in figures after the weekend as data is not released on Saturday and Sunday. In Portugal, health authorities said the tally of cases rose by 22 since Friday to 96 on Monday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST
Monkeypox cases rise in Spain to 120 and in Portugal to 96
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixino
  • Country:
  • Spain

The number of monkeypox cases rose in Spain over the weekend by 22 cases to 120, the Spanish health ministry said on Monday. On Friday, health authorities said 98 positive cases of the virus had been confirmed in Spain.

There is usually a spike in figures after the weekend as data is not released on Saturday and Sunday. In Portugal, health authorities said the tally of cases rose by 22 since Friday to 96 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022