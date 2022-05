Health News Roundup: Monkeypox cases around the world; FDA presses pause on trial for OTC version of anti-impotence drug Cialis and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bavarian Nordic raises 2022 annual guidance again after monkeypox vaccine deals

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic revised its annual guidance on Monday for a second time after signing supply contracts with several undisclosed countries for its Imvanex monkeypox vaccine. Bavarian Nordic said vaccine deliveries would start immediately and added that it was in discussions with more countries regarding vaccine supply.

People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA

People infected with monkeypox can isolate at home if they remain well enough, whilst following measures to limit close contact with others, the UK's health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday, part of guidance designed to curb the country's rise in cases of the viral illness. More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, outside of Africa where the virus is endemic. The usually mild illness spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus. The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.

Shanghai city to lift lockdown restrictions on June 1

Shanghai authorities will lift the city's two-month long lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars including taxis back on to the roads and people to freely move in and out of low-risk housing compounds. Bus and rail transport will also resume basic operations from June 1, including a ferry that connects districts separated by the city's Huangpu river, the Shanghai city government said in a statement on its official WeChat account

Britain says 71 more monkeypox cases identified in England

There have been 71 additional cases of monkeypox identified in England, the UK Health Security Agency said on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom as a whole since May 7 to 179.

FDA presses pause on trial for OTC version of anti-impotence drug Cialis

The U.S. health regulator has put on hold a trial designed to evaluate switching the prescription-only erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday. The pause is related to concerns about how the trial protocol has been designed, the company said, adding that no patients had so far been recruited for the study.

Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, WHO says

The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe.

New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings

The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19. The U.N. health agency faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox.

(With inputs from agencies.)