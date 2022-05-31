Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 9 symptomatic cases for May 30

Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, down from 61 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 9 from 6, the city government said on Tuesday.

No new cases was reported outside quarantined areas, down from one a day earlier.

Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

