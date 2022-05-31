FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* China's services activity shrank less sharply in May, an official survey showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in some cities were relaxed.
Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* China's tourism authority said it eased a rule on suspending certain tourism trips in areas where COVID-19 cases are found, part of the country's effort to make its virus response more targeted. * Mainland China reported 174 new coronavirus cases on May 30, of which 50 were symptomatic and 124 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.
* North Korea reported 96,020 more people showing fever symptoms and no additional deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said. EUROPE
* The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19. * Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Wright, a former British minister and attorney general, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, joining a growing number of MPs who have withdrawn their support over the "partygate" scandal.
AMERICAS * Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked last week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug and that they should then isolate a second time.
AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Fears over the possible side effects and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines have been the main drivers of hesitancy among thousands of South Africans, a government-backed online survey showed.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization said it does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic as the United Nation's health agency considers whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern", as was done for COVID-19 and Ebola.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy.
* China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising doubts about economic growth in the second quarter. * China's services activity shrank less sharply in May, an official survey showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in some cities were relaxed.
* Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is heading "in a better direction" as Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown appears to be easing.
