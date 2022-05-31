Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic raises 2022 annual guidance again after monkeypox vaccine deals; Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bavarian Nordic raises 2022 annual guidance again after monkeypox vaccine deals

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic revised its annual guidance on Monday for a second time after signing supply contracts with several undisclosed countries for its Imvanex monkeypox vaccine. Bavarian Nordic said vaccine deliveries would start immediately and added that it was in discussions with more countries regarding vaccine supply.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

GSK to spend up to $3.3 billion on Affinivax to boost vaccines roster

GSK on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S. biotech Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion, its second major deal in two months, giving the British pharmaceutical giant access to the company's roster of next-generation vaccines. GSK, one of the world's major vaccine makers, has been under pressure to shore up its pharmaceutical pipeline ahead of the separation in July of its consumer business, home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

Britain says 71 more monkeypox cases identified in England

There have been 71 additional cases of monkeypox identified in England, the UK Health Security Agency said on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom as a whole since May 7 to 179.

'Hard to believe it's actually happening': Shanghai to lift COVID lockdown

Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. On Monday evening, some people allowed out of their compounds for brief walks took advantage of suspended traffic to congregate for a beer and ice cream on deserted streets. But there was a sense of wariness and anxiety among residents.

Swissmedic weighing new COVID booster recommendation for children

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it is reviewing an application from pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new dosage recommendation for a COVID-19 booster shot for children. The regulator said it was looking at the data submitted and assessing the benefits and risks of recommending a booster shot administered at least six months after basic immunization for children between ages 5 and 11.

Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to a pandemic, WHO says

The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have been reported in May, mostly in Europe.

New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings

The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19. The U.N. health agency faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

