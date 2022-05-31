FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA on May 20 reported its first case and another suspected one.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected two cases on May 20. * CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24.

* DENMARK confirmed a second case on May 24, a day after the first. * FINLAND confirmed its first case on May 27.

* FRANCE's had confirmed five cases by May 25. * GERMANY has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20.

* IRELAND confirmed its first case on May 28, and is suspecting a second one. * ITALY has reported 12 cases as of May 27, and is suspecting one more. The country detected its first case on May 19.

* The NETHERLANDS reported its first case on May 20. It has since confirmed "several" more patients, without stating the exact number. * PORTUGAL confirmed four new cases on May 31, bringing the total to 100.

* SLOVENIA confirmed its first case on May 24. * SPAIN confirmed 12 new cases on May 31, bringing the total to 132.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19. * SWITZERLAND reported its first confirmed case on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM detected 71 new cases in England on May 30, taking UK's total number of confirmed cases since May 7 to 179. MIDDLE EAST

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES reported three new cases on May 30, bringing the total to four. It detected its first case on May 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA confirmed its first case on May 27.

* CANADA reported 10 new infections on May 27, bringing its total to 25. * MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES confirmed nine additional cases in seven states on May 26, bringing the total to 11 since the first infection was discovered on May 18. (Compiled by Andrey Sychev, Louise Rasmussen and Alizee Degorce in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi and Mark Potter)

