Madhya Pradesh logs 20 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 292

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,583 on Tuesday after detection of 20 new patients, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,736.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.4 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 46 to touch 10,31,555, leaving the state with 292 active cases, he said.

With 4,834 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,93,04,527, the official said.

A government release said 11,90,90,865 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,562 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,583, new cases 20, death toll 10,736, recoveries 10,31,555, active cases 292, total tests 2,93,04,562.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

