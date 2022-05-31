Left Menu

Hungary reports first case of monkeypox

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told state news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The patient is a 38-year-old man and health authorities are still investigating whether he travelled abroad recently, she said.

