Maha: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:15 IST
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said 78 out of the 156 wards in Vidarbha's largest city will be reserved for women for the forthcoming civic polls. Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment, an official said.

As per the 2011 Census, Nagpur city has a population of 24,47,494, including 4,80,759 SCs and 1,88,444 STs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

