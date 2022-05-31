Maha: 78 of 156 seats reserved for women for Nagpur civic polls

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said 78 out of the 156 wards in Vidarbha's largest city will be reserved for women for the forthcoming civic polls. Of these 78 seats, 56 are reserved for women from the general category, 16 for women from the Scheduled Caste category and six for women from the Scheduled Tribe segment, an official said.

As per the 2011 Census, Nagpur city has a population of 24,47,494, including 4,80,759 SCs and 1,88,444 STs, he added.

