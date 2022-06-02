Health News Roundup: Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails; Biden, baby formula execs to meet on efforts to ease shortage and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails

A proposal made by an activist shareholder and opposed by Walmart Inc management asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights was voted down on Wednesday at its annual general meeting. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, would have required Walmart's board by the end of the year to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" and any strategies it may pursue to address the issue.

COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses -PAHO

COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased 10.4% last week from the previous one, but countries must also pay attention to a rise in other respiratory viruses in the region, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. The Americas saw 1,087,390 new COVID cases and 4,155 deaths last week.

Pathogens jumping to humans from animals becoming more frequent, warns WHO

Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday. As climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals and human are changing their behaviour, including food-seeking habits. As a result of this "ecologic fragility", pathogens that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

Biden, baby formula execs to meet on efforts to ease shortage

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with major infant formula manufacturers on Wednesday as his administration presses ahead with efforts to boost imported supplies to help ease a nationwide shortage. Multiple global suppliers are seeking U.S. approval to ship critical baby formula as Biden's administration accelerates what it has dubbed "Operation Fly Formula" to help fill store shelves and calm frustrated parents.

FDA withdraws approval for TG Therapeutics cancer treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it has withdrawn its approval for TG Therapeutics Inc's lymphatic cancer treatment Ukoniq over concerns of higher risk of death in patients receiving the drug. Ukoniq received accelerated approval in the United States in February last year to treat adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma who have received prior therapy and for the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma.

Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

Monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday. The usually mild viral disease, which is endemic in west and central Africa, is understood to spread through close contact. Until early May, cases rarely cropped up outside Africa and were typically linked to travel to there.

Vietnam develops 'world's first' African swine fever vaccine for commercial use

Vietnam said on Wednesday it had successfully developed a vaccine to administer to pigs to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export it. African swine fever, one of the most devastating livestock diseases, was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019 and forced the country to cull around 20% of its hog herd last year.

Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 16 and 17-year-olds

Canada on Wednesday authorized a single booster shot of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. Regulator Health Canada had cleared an extra dose of the vaccine for people 18 and older in November last year. The booster is meant to be administered six months after the primary two-dose series.

Florida abortion providers file lawsuit challenging 15-week ban

A group of Florida abortion providers including affiliates of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the state's new Republican-backed ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the measure violates the state's constitution. In a lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3xafVml filed in Leon County Circuit Court, the health care providers cited a decades-old Florida Supreme Court ruling that said the broad privacy protections in the state's constitution extend to a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

U.S. to import Bubs Australia baby formula next week -White House

The United States will ship in baby formula made by Bubs Australia Ltd next week, the White House said on Wednesday, adding the shipment being sent to Pennsylvania and California would be enough to fill 4.6 million 8-ounce baby bottles. The shipments will come June 9 and 11, it added.

(With inputs from agencies.)