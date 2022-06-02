Health News Roundup: Walmart shareholder proposal for report on abortion ban impact fails; COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses -PAHO and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Walmart shareholder proposal for report on abortion ban impact fails

Walmart Inc shareholders on Wednesday struck down by an overwhelming margin an activist investor-led proposal asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, urged Walmart's board to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" by the end of the year.

COVID cases rise in the Americas, nations must also monitor other viruses -PAHO

COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased 10.4% last week from the previous one, but countries must also pay attention to a rise in other respiratory viruses in the region, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. The Americas saw 1,087,390 new COVID cases and 4,155 deaths last week.

Pathogens jumping to humans from animals becoming more frequent, warns WHO

Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and Lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday. As climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals, and humans are changing their behavior, including food-seeking habits. As a result of this "ecologic fragility", pathogens that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

The U.S. needs more baby formula makers, Biden tells manufacturers

U.S. President Joe Biden met with major infant formula manufacturers on Wednesday, and suggested their ranks should grow, as his administration presses ahead with efforts to boost imported supplies to help ease a nationwide shortage."We need more new entrants in the infant formula market," Biden said during a virtual meeting with executives from ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Perrigo Company and Nestle SA's Gerber. Multiple global suppliers are seeking U.S. approval to ship critical baby formula as Biden's administration accelerates what it has dubbed "Operation Fly Formula" to help fill store shelves and calm frustrated parents.

Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot

A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after the first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The study of 5,893 participants between May and November last year showed that 22.4% of women developed delayed skin reactions after the first shot, compared to 5.1% of men.

WHO says COVID in N.Korea likely 'getting worse, not better'

The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress in the fight against a COVID-19 outbreak, saying it believes the situation is getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data. North Korean state media has said the COVID wave has abated, after daily numbers of people with fever topped 390,000 about two weeks ago.

Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

Monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday. The usually mild viral disease, which is endemic in the west and central Africa, is understood to spread through close contact. Until early May, cases rarely cropped up outside Africa and were typically linked to travel there.

Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 16 and 17-year-olds

Canada on Wednesday authorized a single booster shot of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. Regulator Health Canada had cleared an extra dose of the vaccine for people 18 and older in November last year. The booster is meant to be administered six months after the primary two-dose series.

Florida abortion providers file lawsuit challenging the 15-week ban

A group of Florida abortion providers including affiliates of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the state's new Republican-backed ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the measure violates the state's constitution. In a lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3xafVml filed in Leon County Circuit Court, the health care providers cited a decades-old Florida Supreme Court ruling that said the broad privacy protections in the state's constitution extend to a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

U.S. to import Bubs Australia baby formula next week -White House

The United States will ship in baby formula made by Bubs Australia Ltd next week, the White House said on Wednesday, adding the shipment being sent to Pennsylvania and California would be enough to fill 4.6 million 8-ounce baby bottles. The shipments will come June 9 and 11, it added.

