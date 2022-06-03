Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge

As cases of monkeypox in wealthier Western nations spark a flurry of scientific research to combat the outbreak, scientists are urging the world to make sure lower-income nations benefit from the fruits of that labor as well. More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported by at least 30 countries outside of Africa, where the virus is typically found, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccines in pregnancy reduce infants' COVID-19 risk

Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status -study

Pfizer Inc's antiviral treatment Paxlovid reduces COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older, according to a new study in Israel conducted during the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The treatment, however, was not found to prevent severe illness among younger adults, according to research from Clalit Health Services, Israel's largest healthcare provider.

J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study

Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie's big-selling leukemia drug Imbruvica in combination with standard treatment kept a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in check for more than two years longer than the standard regimen alone in older patients, according to data presented on Friday. Patients aged 65 and older with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) were given Imbruvica or a placebo along with a chemotherapy regimen of bendamustine and autoimmune drug rituximab.

Vaccinations of young children could begin 'in earnest' by June 21 -White House

The White House expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if federal authorities approve their use in coming weeks, White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday. Jha told reporters that the U.S. government had enough COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to begin the program for young children if and when the vaccines are approved.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea's prime minister said on Friday the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8 and also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa. The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose COVID-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers.

Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday it would acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to gain access to promising targeted treatments for cancer. Turning Point's lead drug, repotrectinib, targets mutations in certain proteins in the body that lead to unchecked cell growth, a hallmark of cancer.

Federal investigators to review FDA response to baby formula recall

Federal investigators have launched a review into whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration properly inspected Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant and how the agency oversaw the baby formula recall that led to severe U.S. shortages. The review, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General (OIG), according to a notice posted on its website on Thursday.

U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday that Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variants became the dominant strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)