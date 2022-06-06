Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Amgen drug extends survival in some inoperable colon cancers and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study

Amgen drug extends survival in some inoperable colon cancers

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

Abbott Laboratories said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with an initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.

Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial

Gilead Sciences Inc's Trodelvy extended by 1.5 months, or 34%, the length of time women with advanced stages of a common type of breast cancer lived without their disease worsening, according to trial data presented on Saturday. The Phase III study compared Trodelvy to chemotherapy in 543 patients with hormone-sensitive tumors that test negative for a receptor called HER2 and who had stopped responding to at least two earlier lines of therapy.

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 529.11 million, death toll at 6,709,240

More than 529.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,709,240​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

N.Korea reports some 73,780 people with fever amid COVID-19 wave -KCNA

North Korea reported some 73,780 more people with fever symptoms amid its first-ever coronavirus outbreak, North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday.

New data sets stage for broader use of AstraZeneca breast cancer drug

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy, according to data presented on Sunday. The data, unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, could open a large, new multibillion-dollar patient population for the drug that won U.S. approval in late 2019 as a third-line treatment for the 15% of breast cancer patients with HER2-positive disease.

China reports 171 new COVID cases on June 5 vs 162 day earlier

Mainland China reported 171 new coronavirus cases on June 5, of which 31 were symptomatic and 140 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 162 new cases a day earlier - 56 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

