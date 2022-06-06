Health News Roundup: Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant; China reports 171 new COVID cases on June 5 vs 162 day earlier and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

Abbott Laboratories said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with an initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.

China reports 171 new COVID cases on June 5 vs 162 day earlier

Mainland China reported 171 new coronavirus cases on June 5, of which 31 were symptomatic and 140 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 162 new cases a day earlier - 56 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in late-stage trial

Gilead Sciences Inc's Trodelvy extended by 1.5 months, or 34%, the length of time women with advanced stages of a common type of breast cancer lived without their disease worsening, according to trial data presented on Saturday. The Phase III study compared Trodelvy to chemotherapy in 543 patients with hormone-sensitive tumors that test negative for a receptor called HER2 and who had stopped responding to at least two earlier lines of therapy.

Amgen drug extends survival in some inoperable colon cancers

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Major Chinese cities looked to further relax COVID-19 curbs in a bid to steadily return to normalcy after months of stringent lockdowns, while in the United States, airlines are ramping up efforts to get the international COVID-19 testing rule dropped. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Mirati drug helps some patients whose lung cancer spread to the brain -study

Mirati Therapeutics Inc's experimental drug that targets a specific genetic mutation helped about one third of a small subset of patients in a clinical trial whose lung cancer had spread to their brains, the company said on Monday. Early data show that out of 19 evaluated patients treated with adagrasib, three had complete resolution of central nervous system metastases, and three had partial tumor shrinkage, Mirati said ahead of a presentation in Chicago at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval

British drugmaker GSK said on Monday its vaccine, Priorix, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given in two doses, and may also be administered as a second shot to individuals who were previously vaccinated with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine, GSK said.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 780 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

New data sets the stage for broader use of AstraZeneca breast cancer drug

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy, according to data presented on Sunday. The data, unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, could open a large, new multibillion-dollar patient population for the drug that won U.S. approval in late 2019 as a third-line treatment for the 15% of breast cancer patients with HER2-positive disease.

Novartis drug combo shows promise in childhood brain cancer

An oral drug combination by Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis showed promise in treating a subgroup of patients suffering from a common childhood brain cancer in a trial. In the mid-stage trial, 47% of the patients that were given the two drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist saw their tumors shrink, far above a rate of 11% in a comparative group of participants on standard chemotherapy, drugmaker said on Monday.

