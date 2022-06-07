Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; Novavax COVID vaccine heads to U.S. FDA advisory committee and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19 and cancer presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. Blood cancer patients show strong T-cell response to COVID vaccines

Novavax COVID vaccine heads to U.S. FDA advisory committee

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday will consider whether to recommend Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adults, which the drugmaker hopes can become the shot of choice among some American vaccine skeptics. Novavax's shot is a more traditional type of vaccine employing technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza.

'Widen gaze from Ukraine' to avert famine in Somalia, U.N. agency warns

The world must "widen its gaze from the war in Ukraine" to prevent Somalia from sliding into famine, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, warning only a third of the $250 million needed to stave off catastrophe had so far been raised. Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in the Horn of Africa - the worst drought spell in more than 40 years - and a fifth in October-December also looks likely to do so.

J&J gives the notice to terminate Emergent manufacturing deal for COVID vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had formally informed Emergent BioSolutions Inc of its decision to terminate the agreement with the contract manufacturer to make the COVID-19 vaccine for the drugmaker. The termination notice comes about a week after J&J had initially informed Emergent of its intent to end the pact based on the contract manufacturer's breaches, including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance, J&J said.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Hopes of an improvement in key economic growth metrics in China have increased as more COVID-19-related restrictions ease in the country, including the scheduled reopening of the Universal Beijing Resort next week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Urban Remedy recalls strawberry drink after U.S. Hepatitis A outbreak

Urban Remedy has recalled its strawberry hibiscus rose tea drink due to potential contamination with Hepatitis A after an outbreak in organic strawberries that is being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No illnesses have been reported from the Urban Remedy drink, the FDA said.

Guinea reports first H5N1 bird flu outbreaks on farms - OIE

Guinea has reported six outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on farms in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. The outbreaks were the first ones reported in Guinea and were mostly found at laying hen farms, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Guinean health authorities.

Bavarian Nordic sells monkeypox vaccines to Canada

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday it had signed a $56 million contract with Canada for its smallpox vaccine, which is also approved for use against monkeypox in the country, with deliveries starting next year. "In parallel, Bavarian Nordic continues to secure contracts with other countries, including Denmark, but also countries outside Europe, to supply the vaccine to mitigate the current monkeypox outbreak", said the firm.

Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

As more countries where monkeypox is not endemic report outbreaks of the viral disease, some governments have started offering vaccines to most exposed citizens. There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation.

U.S. organizes Germany-to-Texas flight with Nestle baby formula

The United States has organized a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9, the White House said on Monday. The formula, an equivalent of roughly 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles, will be made available nationwide and further announcements of deliveries of Nestle formula would be made in the coming days, it said.

(With inputs from agencies.)