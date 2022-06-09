Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Brazil health officials await test results to confirm the first monkeypox case

Health officials in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo said Wednesday that it is still awaiting test results to confirm the country's first case of monkeypox. The patient, a 41-year-old man, recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement. He started presenting symptoms on May 28 and is in isolation in a hospital in the city.

More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real but preventable at this point.

ACLU sues to stop Texas from treating transgender care as child abuse

A group representing 600 Texas families and backed by the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday to stop state officials from treating transgender healthcare for minors as a form of child abuse. In February, the Texas governor ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to open child abuse investigations of families that provide minors with transgender care such as estrogen or testosterone treatments or hormone blockers that delay the onset of puberty.

CDC awards $215 million as part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative revival

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was awarding $215 million in first-year funding as part of reviving the erstwhile Obama administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative aimed at the prevention and control of the disease. The funding will be given to 86 recipients https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/dcpc/about/foa-dp22-2202, including various U.S. states as well as indigenous tribes such as Cherokee Nation, Kaw Nation of Oklahoma, and Navajo Nation, among others.

N.Korea reports 50,860 more people with fever symptoms -KCNA

North Korea on Thursday reported 50,860 new people showing fever symptoms amid the isolated nation's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said.

Greece detects the first case of monkeypox infection

Greece has detected its first case of the rare monkeypox virus infection in a traveler, according to initial tests, the country's national health agency EODY said in a statement on Wednesday. The patient, who had recently traveled to Portugal, is in hospital and is in a steady condition, EODY said. Samples have been sent for further confirmation tests.

Moderna says Omicron-targeted COVID shot shows better response

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday a new version of its coronavirus vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, as the drugmaker pursues a booster against a surge in infections in the fall season. The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial that enrolled more than 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Nearly 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 1,100, most of them in Europe. Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Traditional Kyrgyz dances ease lung disease in battle with smog, specialists say

Bishkek may be flanked by picturesque, snow-topped mountains, but the air in some places in Kyrgyzstan is anything but sweet. As the result of heavy industry, smoldering landfill sites, and indoor fires, hundreds of thousands of people in the country suffer from chronic lung conditions, such as COPD.

Parts of Shanghai impose new COVID lockdown measures

Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of the sprawling Minhang district ordered to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission risks. Minhang, home to more than 2 million people, will conduct nucleic acid tests for all residents on June 11, and restrictions will be lifted once the testing is completed, the government said on its WeChat account.

