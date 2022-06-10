Health News Roundup: Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Days after lifting its months-long lockdown, Shanghai will test most of its residents this weekend, while in Japan the country's business community has sought to relax border controls amid easing restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Diabetes may increase long COVID risk

Bavarian Nordic raises outlook for a third time buoyed by U.S. vaccine order

Bavarian Nordic raised its financial guidance for 2022 for the third time in a month on Friday after receiving a large order for its monkeypox vaccine by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The order by BARDA for the company's smallpox vaccine, which has been approved against monkeypox in Canada and the United States, where it is branded Jynneos, is for 500,000 doses for delivery later this year.

Poland reports first case of monkeypox - PAP news agency

Poland confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the PAP news agency said on Friday, quoting Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads, the WHO said on Wednesday.

U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear Bayer's weedkiller case

The U.S. Supreme Court could announce as soon as Monday whether it will hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars more in damages and payouts. Bayer is seeking a review of an appeals court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a user of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, who blamed his cancer on the product.

Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted to recommend approval of bluebird bio's treatment for a rare neurological disorder, bringing it closer to becoming the third gene therapy to be available in the United States. All 15 committee members voted unanimously that the benefits of eli-cel for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients below 18 years who do not have a matched sibling for stem cell transplant, outweigh its risks.

UK says Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1535130749774479363.

Shanghai to lock down millions again for mass COVID testing

China's commercial hub of Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend - just 10 days after lifting its grueling two-month lockdown - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the business impact. Racing to stop a wider outbreak after discovering a handful of community cases, including a cluster traced to a popular beauty salon, authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 14 of Shanghai's 16 districts over the weekend.

GSK is closer to cracking an elusive vaccine for common respiratory virus

GSK aims to get its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to regulators for review later this year, after interim data showed the vaccine was effective in a keenly-watched late-stage study involving older adults. RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but the complex molecular structure of the virus and safety concerns have stymied efforts to develop a vaccine since the virus was first discovered in 1956.

Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

As more countries where monkeypox is not endemic report outbreaks of the viral disease, some governments have started offering vaccines to most exposed citizens. There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation.

