Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease

Indonesia will this week launch a nationwide livestock vaccination program, its agriculture ministry said on Monday, as the number of cattle infected with foot and mouth disease surged to more than 151,000. Some of the vaccines arrived on Sunday and 800,000 more doses will follow soon, said Kuntoro Boga Andri, the ministry spokesperson. He did not say how many vaccines had been received so far.

Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Sunday said Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines were effective and safe for use in children aged 6 months to 4 years. The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.

Valneva shares plunge as European COVID vaccine deal flounders

Valneva's shares dived about 20% on Monday after the French drugmaker warned that the future of its COVID-19 vaccine was in jeopardy. [ Valneva has been trying to salvage a deal with the European Commission which had said it would terminate an advance purchase agreement for 60 million doses. But Valneva said on Monday that initial signs from the Commission suggested volumes would not be enough to sustain the firm's vaccine program.

Beijing halts offline sports events from June 13 due to COVID outbreak

Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday. As of June 12, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs on Monday said it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use the Apple Watch to monitor tremors and other common symptoms in patients with Parkinson's disease. The Rune Labs software uses the motion sensors built into the Apple Watch, which can already be used to detect when a person falls. Rune Labs Chief Executive Brian Pepin told Reuters in an interview the Apple Watch data will be combined with data from other sources, including a Medtronic implant that can measure brain signals.

Venezuela confirms first case of monkeypox

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid. Contact tracing is taking place, Health Minister Magaly Gutierrez said on Twitter.

Beijing tests millions to stem 'developing' COVID cluster at the 24-hour bar

Authorities in China's capital Beijing raced on Monday to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar known for cheap liquor and big crowds, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns. The outbreak of 228 cases linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had just reopened as restrictions in Beijing eased last week, highlights how hard it will be for China to make a success of its "zero COVID" policy as much of the rest of the world opts to learn how to live with the virus.

Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada

Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug. The decision came with certain conditions, including the release of data from its global late-stage study of about 600 patients, which is expected in 2024, as well as additional studies.

Sanofi says the next-gen COVID booster shot has potential against main variants

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday an upgraded version of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with GSK showed potential in two trials to protect against the virus's main variants of concern, including the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, when used as a booster shot. While the two companies' first experimental COVID shot is undergoing review by the European Medicines Agency, Sanofi and GSK have continued work on a vaccine that is molded on the now-supplanted Beta variant, hoping still that it will confer broad protection against future viral mutations.

Planned Parenthood builds staff network to help U.S. women navigate abortion hurdles

Planned Parenthood and other abortion-rights groups are expanding a network of staff to guide patients through what is expected to become an increasingly complex and expensive process to obtain abortions across much of the United States. Regional affiliates of Planned Parenthood said they are hiring more "patient navigators," a role dedicated to helping women find abortion appointments and secure money to cover medical, travel and childcare costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)