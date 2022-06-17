Health News Roundup: Africa officials urge readiness for monkeypox vaccinations, fair access; U.S. envoy to China expects 'zero COVID' policy to persist into 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink

A shortage of obstetricians has forced several Portuguese hospitals to temporarily shut their emergency maternity units or operate with reduced staff, raising fears for women's safety. Bank holidays and the spread of COVID-19 among medical workers have aggravated the structural problem of a long-running shortage of doctors in Portugal.

Beijing declares initial COVID victory as bar-linked surge eases

The city of Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its latest battle with COVID-19 after testing millions of people and quarantining thousands in the past week to stem an outbreak prolonged by a sudden wave of cases linked to a bar. The flare-up at the popular Heaven Supermarket Bar known for its cheap liquor and rowdy nights emerged just days after the Chinese capital started to lift widespread curbs. Restrictions had been in place for around a month in Beijing to tackle a broader outbreak that began in late April.

Africa officials urge readiness for monkeypox vaccinations, fair access

The World Health Organization is procuring thousands of monkeypox tests for Africa and working to ensure the continent has fair access to vaccines should the need arise, WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday. Monkeypox, a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year there has been an increase in cases both on the continent and in the rest of the world.

U.S. envoy to China expects 'zero COVID' policy to persist into 2023

The United States' ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said on Thursday he expects Beijing's "zero COVID" policy to persist into early 2023, and that U.S. businesses were reluctant to invest in the country until restrictions ease. The re-emergence of infections in China's capital Beijing has raised new concerns about the outlook for the world's second largest economy, which had recently emerged from a long lockdown that shook global supply chains in its most populous city and commercial hub, Shanghai.

WHO getting monkeypox tests for Africa, urges vaccine readiness

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of procuring thousands of monkeypox tests for Africa but is not recommending mass vaccination at this stage, WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday. She added that the continent should be prepared for vaccination should the need arise.

Prior infection plus 3 vaccine doses proves best vs Omicron; neurological COVID symptoms can last months

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccination plus prior COVID best protects against Omicron

Walgreens enters clinical trials business through new unit

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday launched a clinical trials business that aims to use patient data from its pharmacies to help drive up recruitment in studies conducted by drugmakers. Best known for its chain of drugstores, Walgreens has been looking to expand beyond its core business and spent $5.5 billion last year to take majority stakes in two health care providers, VillageMD and CareCentrix.

Roche's study flop marks yet another Alzheimer's setback

Roche's experimental Alzheimer's drug crenezumab failed to meaningfully slow or prevent cognitive decline in people at risk of a rare, inherited form of the disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday. The failure marks another blow to the hypothesis that targeting toxic protein plaque known as beta amyloid in the brain is a viable approach to arresting the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament

The Swiss parliament failed to finance the government's plan to buy COVID-19 vaccines in 2023, forcing the cabinet to try to renegotiate contracts with Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech for millions of doses. With the two houses of parliament split over the funding request, budget rules required the adoption of the cheaper version of draft legislation, the SDA news agency said in a report posted on parliament's website.

Chile's Boric suspends in-person agenda due to illness and vaccine side effects

Chilean President Gabriel Boric suspended in-person activities for the remainder of the week due to a viral infection and side effects from a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine he received earlier in the week, the presidential office said on Thursday. The 36-year-old president tested negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test on Thursday. Boric's last activity was a ceremony with diplomats at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning.

