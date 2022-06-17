The CK Birla Hospital® awarded with Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery

NEW DELHI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimony to strengthening delivery of global standards of clinical excellence provided by the hospital, the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi is the 4th hospital in NCR and 23rd in India to be awarded as Center of Excellence for Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery by Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Department of GI, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, said, ''Being recognized as the 4th in Delhi NCR for CoE Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery is a testimony to our world-class infrastructure, medical technology that is offered for bariatric surgery and long-standing track record of delivering high-quality healthcare by our team of highly accomplished doctors. Now, the CK Birla Hospital® can start the fellowship in Bariatric Surgery and is the first center in West Delhi to be recognized for this.'' Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akshat Seth, Chief Executive Officer, CK Birla Healthcare said, ''Our hospitals are a part of a chain of world-class, multi-specialty hospitals that fulfil the brand's mission of providing global standards of clinical expertise and care to the varied healthcare needs of families, by using advanced medical innovations and techniques.'' ''At the CK Birla Hospital®, we are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and offer exceptional clinical care in a patient-led environment across specialties. We have a highly skilled and experienced team of nationally and internationally recognized medical experts who work together to deliver quality clinical care to patients. We are honored to receive this recognition from a reputed body of bariatric surgeons in India and will continue furthering our commitment to strengthening delivery of global standards of clinical excellence accessible to all,'' said Mr. Vipul Jain, Chief Business Officer, CK Birla Hospital®.

About the CK Birla Hospital®: The CK Birla Hospital® aims to transform the provision and culture of healthcare in India. It is a chain of world-class institutions focused on the healthcare needs of the family delivered with warmth, responsiveness, and sensitivity. It has state-of-the-art, multi-specialty centres in Delhi and Gurugram that offer exceptional clinical care in an ethical, compassionate, and patient-led environment. The core clinical specialities include Mother & Child, Advanced Surgical Sciences, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Family Health and Critical Care. For more information, visit: https://www.ckbhospital.com It is a part of $ 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group that has been at the forefront of serving India's healthcare needs for over 50 years. Other healthcare establishments of the group include Calcutta Medical Research Institute & BM Birla Heart Research Centre in Kolkata, and Rukmani Birla Hospital in Jaipur and Birla Fertility & IVF, a fast-growing chain of Fertility clinics.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841613/Bariatric_CoE.jpg PWR PWR

