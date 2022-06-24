Health News Roundup: U.S. bans sales of Juul e-cigarettes, company to seek stay on enforcement; Macau locks down some buildings as COVID infections creep up and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. bans sales of Juul e-cigarettes, company to seek stay on enforcement

Sales of Juul e-cigarettes were blocked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, in a major blow to the once high-flying firm whose products have been tied to a surge in teenage vaping. The agency said the applications "lacked sufficient evidence" to show that sale of the products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company.

Macau locks down some buildings as COVID infections creep up

Authorities in Macau have locked down several residential buildings as the world's biggest gambling hub tries to contain a rising number of COVID-19 cases that have ground the city to a halt, apart from casinos which mostly remain open.

The former Portuguese colony reported 39 new infections on Friday, bringing the total for its current outbreak to 149, with around a dozen buildings locked down and residents banned from leaving, the local government said in a statement.

Biden administration plans six-figure compensation for Havana Syndrome victims

The Biden administration is planning to compensate the victims of Havana Syndrome, the anomalous health incidents affecting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide, with payments ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The proposed rule, which is expected to be published in the coming days, comes after the U.S. Congress passed the Havana Act last year that authorizes the State Department, CIA, and other U.S. government agencies to provide payments to staff and their families who have been affected by this syndrome during the assignment.

Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,200 globally - WHO

More than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as part of the current outbreak. There is a need for intensified surveillance in the broader community, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men.

U.S. CDC advisers back Moderna COVID vaccine for teens, older children

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendations soon, which would allow the U.S. government to start rolling out the Moderna vaccine for these age groups.

Analysis-Abortion pills over the counter? Experts see major hurdles in widening U.S. access

A pill used to terminate early pregnancies is unlikely to become available without a prescription for years, if ever, experts say, as the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court is expected to dramatically curb abortion rights in the coming weeks. The Biden administration is considering several options to increase access to so-called medication abortions, which can be administered at home, to help women in the many U.S. states that are expected to severely limit or outright ban abortions following the upcoming Supreme Court ruling.

India records 17,336 new coronavirus cases, a four-month high

India recorded 17,336 new daily infections of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, the highest single-day rise since Feb. 20, according to a Reuters tally. India's richest state of Maharashtra recorded more than 5,200 new infections on Wednesday, state authorities said, with 2,479 of those coming from the financial capital of Mumbai.

U.S. CDC confirms evidence of local monkeypox transmission

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was evidence of local transmission of monkeypox, in addition to reports of cases where people had traveled abroad. The cases are mainly occurring in men who have sex with men, but women are also getting infected, CDC staff member Dr. Agam Rao said at a panel meeting on Thursday.

Mexico records most daily COVID-19 cases since February, signaling 5th wave

Mexico reported 16,133 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday, the highest daily number reported since late February, according to data released by the Health Ministry. The increase is a signal that another wave of the virus is spreading through the country, experts say.

White House: more COVID-19 tests available for blind and visually impaired people

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is making more COVID-19 tests available for people who are blind or visually impaired, White House COVID-19 response director Ashish Jha said on Thursday. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is down 4% from the prior week to 99,400 per day, said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, and the seven-day average of daily deaths was down 16% from the prior week.

