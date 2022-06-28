Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Epstein-Barr virus may play role in some long COVID cases.

Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says

More than 3,400 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as of last Wednesday, with a majority of them from Europe, the agency said in an update on Monday. WHO said that since June 17, 1,310 new cases were reported to the agency, with eight new countries reporting monkeypox cases.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Spero's urinary tract infection drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve Spero Therapeutics Inc's oral antibiotic drug for the treatment of patients with complicated urinary tract infections, the company said on Monday. In the complete response letter, the health regulator concluded that Spero's late-stage study testing the drug was insufficient and an additional study would be required, the drugmaker said.

France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

French people should start wearing masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, as France has to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on Monday. "I'm not saying it should be mandatory but I do ask the French people to put the mask on in public transport," she told RTL, adding it was a "civic duty" to do so.

Oklahoma reaches $250 million opioid settlement with drug distributors

Oklahoma has reached a $250 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and McKesson Corp to resolve allegations the drug distributors contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Monday. O'Connor said Oklahoma recovered more money from the distributors than the state would have received if it had joined a nationwide $26 billion settlement that was announced last year.

Casino hub Macau launches the third round of COVID testing as infections rise

Macau launched the third round of mandatory COVID-19 testing for its more than 600,000 residents on Monday, in a push to curb a rise in infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Authorities in Macau have locked down multiple buildings and put more than 5,000 people in quarantine in the past few days, the city's government said. Health authorities said 38 new COVID cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 299 in the latest outbreak.

Bruised biotech investors focus on firms with more advanced products

Biotech investors nursing losses from stock price falls are now focusing on firms that are closer to getting their drugs to market, rather than those at the early stages of development. This waning risk appetite, six industry insiders told Reuters, follows a blockbuster funding year in a sector that has been rattled by a slump in valuations and a lack of big deals, usually a key attraction for small and mid-cap biotechs.

U.S. appeals court vacates federal vaccine mandate pending an additional hearing

A U.S. appeals court panel said on Monday it would convene a full panel to reconsider President Joe Biden's executive order requiring civilian federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and set aside the order pending that hearing. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is based in New Orleans, had reinstated the vaccine order in April by a 2-1 vote after it was blocked by a district court judge in January.

AstraZeneca gets EU backing for targeted breast cancer therapies

AstraZeneca said on Monday two of its existing therapies were recommended for treating patients with some forms of high-risk breast cancers in the European Union, in a boost to the company's oncology portfolio. Lynparza, a cancer drug developed jointly with U.S.-based Merck, was backed for standalone use or in combination with endocrine therapy in adults with a form of genetically mutated early-stage breast cancer.

U.S. Supreme Court sides with doctors challenging opioid convictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made it harder for prosecutors to win convictions of doctors accused of running "pill mills" and excessively prescribing opioids and other addictive drugs, by requiring the government to prove that defendants knew their prescriptions had no legitimate medical purpose. The 9-0 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, sided with Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, who argued that their trials were unfair because jurors were not required to consider whether the two convicted doctors had "good faith" reasons to believe the numerous opioid prescriptions were medically valid.

(With inputs from agencies.)