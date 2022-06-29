Health News Roundup: Guinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt; EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Guinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt

Guinea has culled around 200,000 poultry at risk of being contaminated with the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, Minister of Agriculture Mamoudou Nagnalen Barry said on Wednesday. The West African country reported its first six outbreaks of bird flu on June 7 killed a total of 120,478 poultry.

EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to ban the sale in the EU of flavored heated tobacco products after a big rise in their consumption. "By removing flavored heated tobacco from the market we are taking yet another step towards realizing our vision under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan to create a "Tobacco-Free Generation" with less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

Eli Lilly to supply additional doses of COVID antibody drug to U.S.

Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday it will supply additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody drug to the U.S. government in order to meet demand through late August. As per the modified supply agreement with the government, Lilly will provide an additional 150,000 doses of bebtelovimab for about $275 million. The drug has also shown effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

China's easing COVID curbs spark travel inquiry surge, and caution

Online searches for Chinese airline tickets on domestic and international routes surged on Wednesday after Beijing said it would slash COVID-19 quarantine requirements and made changes to a state-mandated mobile app used for local travel. The unexpected moves mark a significant easing of rigid curbs that have severely curtailed travel and battered China's economy, although tough measures remain in place including a scarcity of international flights, and many social media users voiced caution.

Siemens Healthineers to hold on to ultrasound division - CFO

U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers plans to keep its ultrasound equipment business and is in fact investing in it, said the company's chief financial officer. "There is no sale process for the ultrasound division," CFO Jochen Schmitz said in Ismaning near Munich on Tuesday evening. "We already repositioned the business at the end of last year and are investing heavily in it."

Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, scenic spots from July 1 - state media

China's commercial hub of Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, art galleries and some scenic spots from July 1, state media quoted the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism as saying on Wednesday. The city will also gradually reopen movie theatres and performance venues from July 8, state media reported.

S.Korea approves first domestically developed COVID vaccine

South Korea approved its first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by SK Bioscience Co Ltd, for general public use following positive clinical data, authorities said on Wednesday. The SKYCovione vaccine was authorized for a two-dose regimen on people aged 18 or older, with shots given four weeks apart, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

EU's von der Leyen can't find texts with Pfizer chief on vaccine deal -letter

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is no longer in possession of text messages that she exchanged with Pfizer chief Albert Bourla to seal a COVID-19 vaccine deal, the Commission said in a letter published on Wednesday. In an interview in April 2021, von der Leyen revealed she had exchanged texts with Bourla for a month when they were negotiating a massive vaccine contract.

BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal coronavirus vaccine in H2

Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses in the second half of the year. Their experimental work on shots that go beyond the current approach includes T-cell enhancing shots, designed to primarily protect against severe disease if the virus becomes more dangerous, and pan-coronavirus shots that protect against the broader family of viruses and its mutations.

Norway recommends booster COVID shot to those aged 75 and older

Norway recommends a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are 75 years and older in response to a rising number of cases, the government said on Wedneday. Local municipalities should also plan to be able to offer a booster jab, which for most people would mean a fourth shot, to citizens from 65 years and up and to people with an underlying disease, from Sept, 1, it added.

