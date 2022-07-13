Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant

The White House on Tuesday urged Americans over age 50 to get vaccination boosters against COVID-19 as the fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant takes hold across the United States and said doing so now would not preclude another shot this fall. U.S. health officials warned that the variant, which makes up a majority of cases in the country, was more resistant than previous variants to immunity, including from prior COVID-19 infection.

San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit on Tuesday reached a $58 million settlement with the city of San Francisco just before the completion of a trial over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city. Under the deal announced by City Attorney David Chiu, Israel-based Teva will pay $25 million in cash and contribute a $20 million supply of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. AbbVie will pay $13 million.

U.S. deaths from antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' rose 15% in 2020

U.S. deaths from bacteria resistant to antibiotics, also known as 'superbugs', jumped 15% in 2020 as the drugs were widely dispensed to treat COVID-19 and fight off bacterial infections during long hospitalizations, enabling the bugs to evolve, a U.S. government report said on Tuesday. Hospital-acquired bacterial infections also rose more than 15% in 2020 from 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Amgen's Lumakras/immunotherapy combo data held for the August lung cancer meeting

Early trial data on Amgen Inc's Lumakras was released on Tuesday by the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), but meeting organizers decided to hold until Aug. 7 results from a highly anticipated study in combination with drugs that help the immune system attack cancer. The study, which will be the first report of how well Lumakras works in combination with immunotherapies - Merck & Co's Keytruda and Roche Holding AG's Tecentriq - was selected to be part of the press program at the organization's Vienna meeting, WCLC spokesman Chris Martin said.

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine as effective as mRNA shots in review

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalization and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna. (https://bit.ly/3PkllkM)

Last maternity clinic in Ukraine-controlled Donbas a lifeline as war closes in

In the last specialist maternity ward still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Donbas region, the windows are packed with sandbags. Rooms used for births at the Perinatal Centre in the city of Pokrovsk follow the two-wall rule, which says the safest parts of a building are separated from the outside by at least two walls. "Sometimes we've had to deliver babies during shelling," said Dr. Ivan Tsyganok, head of the centre. "Labour is a process that cannot be stopped."

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions of children who need it

After decades of work, the World Health Organization endorsed the first-ever malaria vaccine last year - a historic milestone that promised to drive back a disease that kills a child every minute. In reality, efforts are falling well short of that, with a lack of funding and commercial potential thwarting GSK Plc's capacity to produce as many doses of its shot as needed, according to Reuters interviews with about a dozen WHO officials, GSK staff, scientists and non-profit groups.

Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID protection - EU official

Adapted versions of established mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that address two variants in one shot will soon offer people better protection than vaccines that are now available, a European health official said on Wednesday. Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an Omicron subvariant.

South Korea's PM warns of COVID surge as cases hit two-month high

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have jumped above 40,000 for the first time in two months, with the government warning of a potential five-fold surge in the coming months. "Daily infections could soar to as many as 200,000 between mid-August and late September," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a government COVID response meeting, citing the view of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and experts.

Ahead of Saudi visit, White House signals COVID requires Biden to avoid handshakes

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to reduce direct contact, such as shaking hands, during his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week because of COVID-19 risks, White House officials said on Wednesday. The apparent shift in policy comes as the White House was facing questions about whether Biden would be photographed shaking hands or meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

(With inputs from agencies.)