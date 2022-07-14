Health News Roundup: Japan warns of COVID surge, Tokyo raises alert level; Ombudswoman says missing EU Pfizer vaccine deal texts are "wake-up call" and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan warns of COVID surge, Tokyo raises alert level

Japan warned on Thursday that a new wave of COVID infections appeared to be spreading rapidly and urged people to take special care ahead of an approaching long weekend and school summer vacations. Tokyo's 16,878 new cases on Wednesday were the highest since February, while the nationwide tally rose above 90,000, in a recent surge of COVID-19 infections to levels unseen since early this year. The Japanese capital marked 16,662 new cases on Thursday.

Ombudswoman says missing EU Pfizer vaccine deal texts are "wake-up call"

The European Union's ombudswoman criticized the European Commission for failing to find and publish text messages between the executive's president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of Pfizer negotiating a massive COVID-19 vaccine deal. The Commission said last month that it no longer has the texts that led to the biggest contract ever for COVID vaccines in which the EU committed to buying 900 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots, with an option for another 900 million.

U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for a shot whose more traditional technology has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. Shares of Novavax rose 1.3% to $70.89 after its two-dose vaccine became the fourth COVID shot to be authorized for use in adults in the United States.

Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare as dengue fever cases surge

Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms and no vaccine is available. Severe forms of it can result in internal bleeding.

EU seeks to upgrade safety rules for blood, tissue, cell donations

The European Commission proposed on Thursday updated rules on blood, tissue, and cells to provide greater protection to donors and recipients and to increase access to innovative transfusion and transplant therapies. The EU executive aims to extend 20-year-old rules to include babies born from medically assisted reproduction and donors, including the 15 million who give blood, as well as over 34,000 stem cell donors and more than 39,000 egg donors every year.

Explainer-What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?

BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.

FDA delays decision on BeiGene's cancer drug on China COVID curbs

China-based drug developer BeiGene said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has delayed a decision on its cancer drug as COVID-19 curbs in the country prevented the regulator from conducting inspections. The FDA was expected to decide on the drug, tislelizumab, by July 12 but has now delayed its move until the inspections are complete, the company said.

Some Chinese cities order more frequent COVID testing as cases creep higher

Several Chinese cities have doubled down on COVID-19 testing, ordering residents to have their mouths swabbed more often, with some punishing people who skip tests, as authorities try to stop the virus from spreading while the case numbers are still small. In June, several cities had relaxed testing requirements as the outbreaks suffered in spring began to subside, but an uptick in infections this month, fuelled by an Omicron subvariant, has forced a few areas to quickly tighten rules.

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.

Fresh COVID wave sweeps Asia, New Zealand warns of pressure on hospitals

A new wave of coronavirus infections is rapidly spreading through Asia, prompting warnings for residents from New Zealand to Japan to take precautions to slow the outbreak and help prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. The renewed surge in cases, most of the BA.4/5 Omicron variants, provides a further challenge for authorities grappling with the economic fallout of earlier waves of the pandemic while trying to avoid extending or reintroducing unpopular restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)