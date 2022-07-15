Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N

Around 25 million children around the world missed out on routine vaccinations that protect against life-threatening diseases last year, as the knock-on effects of the pandemic continue to disrupt health care globally. That is two million more children than in 2020, when COVID-19 caused lockdowns around the world, and six million more than pre-pandemic in 2019, according to new figures released by Unicef and the World Health Organization.

High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. High-pressure oxygen treatment may help long COVID

Spain responsible for violence against woman in C-section case, UN body finds

Spain should offer reparations to a woman who underwent a cesarean section without her consent with her arms strapped down, a United Nations committee found on Thursday. Madrid was found to be responsible for "obstetric violence" against an unnamed Spanish woman who said medics at a public hospital in Donostia, Spain induced her labor prematurely, without her consent, the committee said.

State abortion bans prevent women from getting essential medication

Annie England Noblin, a 40-year-old resident of rural Missouri, had never had a problem filling her monthly prescription for methotrexate until this week. On Monday, Noblin's pharmacist said she could not give her the drug until she had confirmed with Noblin's doctor that the medication would not be used to induce an abortion.

FDA delays decision on BeiGene's cancer drug on China COVID curbs

China-based drug developer BeiGene said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has delayed a decision on its cancer drug as COVID-19 curbs in the country prevented the regulator from conducting inspections. The FDA was expected to decide on the drug, tislelizumab, by July 12 but has now delayed its move until the inspections are complete, the company said.

Australian gov't faces pressure to reinstate COVID quarantine pay amid a fresh wave

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a snap meeting of federal and state leaders next week as he faces pressure to reinstate compensation pay for casual workers forced to isolate due to COVID-19 amid a fresh wave of infections. A renewed surge in cases fuelled by the BA.4/5 Omicron coronavirus variants has put Australia's health system on alert with the total number of people admitted to hospitals from COVID-19 not far away from record levels seen earlier this year.

EU adds severe allergies as a side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.

India reports first case of monkeypox

India reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Thursday, a 35-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East, government officials said. The man, who traveled from the United Arab Emirates to the southern Indian state of Kerala on July 12, was in stable condition and had been isolated at a hospital, the state's health minister, Veena George told reporters late on Thursday.

Canada clears Moderna's COVID vaccine for children under 5

Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for babies as young as 6 months old, making it the country's first vaccine against coronavirus for children under 5, Health Canada said. Canada had been offering Moderna's Spikevax vaccine to children above 5 since March, and the latest authorization means some 1.7 million more children are now eligible for inoculation against COVID, according to Health Canada.

In China's Wuhan, cholera-causing bacteria in turtles strikes a nerve

Detection in the Chinese city of Wuhan of a bacteria that caused cholera in a student and was separately found in samples from softshell turtles at a food market has struck a sensitive nerve with ordinary Chinese people, with some relating it to COVID-19. The food market where samples from softshell turtles tested positive for the pathogen capable of causing cholera has been disinfected, local authorities said late on Thursday.

