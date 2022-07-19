Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5

Moderna Inc said late on Monday Australia's drug regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provisionally approved its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for use in children aged six months to five years. So far, the shot was provisionally approved in the country for individuals aged six years and older and as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and older, TGA said in a separate statement.

EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years. Last month the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States.

Quebec avoids new COVID mandates ahead of fall election as hospitals fill up

A new wave of COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations ahead of an October election are creating fresh headaches for Quebec's government, which says it has no plans to reintroduce mask mandates in the Canadian province despite calls by some doctors to do so. A global surge in cases, most of the Omicron BA.4/5 variants, has authorities grappling with rising illness while trying to avoid extending or reintroducing unpopular restrictions.

High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Blood thickness linked with death risk in severe COVID-19

China's Tianjin halts some businesses in fresh COVID curbs

A handful of COVID-19 infections have forced the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin to shut many entertainment venues and some kindergartens and tutoring agencies, the latest big city to fight nascent clusters. Tianjin, with a population of over 12 million and home to factories linked to Boeing and Volkswagen, reported 11 domestically transmitted infections on Monday after around a week of zero cases, official data showed on Tuesday.

Explainer-The health risks of extreme heat

Europe is sweltering under a record-breaking heatwave, with a number of governments issuing health emergency alerts. WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

Analysis-Years of neglect leave sexual health clinics ill-prepared for monkeypox

Sexual health clinics on the frontline of the monkeypox response are already financially stretched, leaving the United States and UK ill-equipped to tackle the first major global health test since the COVID-19 pandemic. Infectious disease experts say sexual health clinics - which offer confidential walk-in diagnosis and treatment – are best placed to identify and treat cases of monkeypox, which is largely affecting men who have sex with men.

Japan's Shionogi starts COVID-19 vaccine trial among children

Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Tuesday it started a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate among children aged 5 to 11. The phase I/II/III clinical trial of the recombinant protein-based vaccine known as S-268019 will be carried out among 48 children in Japan, the company said in a release.

Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, confirmed he will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that, the infectious disease expert told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "I haven't made an announcement of my retirement, but it could be anywhere from now until then," Fauci said in the telephone interview. "I don't know yet."

Amid COVID shutdowns, Chinese women flock to skateboarding

Feeling cooped up by the Chinese capital's partial COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, which shut gyms, parks and other venues, Beijing resident Mina Zhao came across surf skating on social media and decided to give it a try. Zhao, 40, who loves to ski, was an instant devotee, getting her husband and son involved in surf skating and even introducing it to dozens of fellow mothers who have gone on to buy their own boards.

